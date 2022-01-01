FreshFin
Hand-crafted, healthy, nutritious poke bowls, grain bowls, and salads!
240 N. Lord St
Popular Items
Location
240 N. Lord St
Brookfield WI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Melting Pot
The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.
Goddess and The Baker
Thank you for your support!
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0256
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Jamba
Jamba Juice