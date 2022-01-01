Go
Toast

FreshFin

Hand-crafted, healthy, nutritious poke bowls, grain bowls, and salads!

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • POKE

502 University Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (759 reviews)

Popular Items

CYOB (Vegan)
Craft your own Poké Bowl, Grain Bowl, or Salad!
Zen Bowl
Avocado, Shiitake Mushroom, Sweet Potato, Cucumber, Carrot, Daikon Radish, Classic Sauce, Cilantro Lime, Scallion, Sesame Seed (Vegan)
Power Ginger
Marinated Tofu (or Chicken), Edamame, Carrot, Daikon Radish, Kale, Red Onion, Crispy Garlic, Thai Chili Ginger, Sesame Ginger, Scallion, Sesame Seed (Vegan)
CYOB (Non-Vegan)
Craft your own Poké Bowl, Grain Bowl, or Salad!
Spicy Tuna
Ahi Tuna, Edamame, Cucumber, Jalapeno, Crispy Onion, Tobiko, Sriracha Aioli, Sweet Shoyu, Scallion, Sesame Seed
Rainbow Bowl
Ahi Tuna, Salmon, Avocado, Cucumber, Carrot, Pineapple, Cilantro, Red Onion, Crispy Garlic, Seaweed Salad, Tobiko, Thai Chili Ginger, Classic, Sriracha Aioli Drizzle, Scallion, Sesame Seed
Cilantro Chicken
Chicken, Edamame, Kale, Carrot, Crispy Onion, Thai Chili Ginger, Cilantro Lime, Scallion, Sesame Seed
Curry Coconut
Shrimp (or Chicken), Mango, Carrot, Cilantro, Toasted Coconut, Crispy Onion, Curry Aioli, Scallion, Sesame Seed
Mango Tango
Salmon (or Ahi Tuna), Avocado, Edamame, Mango, Cilantro, Crispy Onion, Tobiko, Thai Chili Ginger, Sweet Shoyu, Scallion, Sesame Seed
Kailani
Chicken, Shrimp, Avocado, Edamame, Carrot, Daikon Radish, Pinapple, Jalapeno, Crispy Garlic, Pickled Ginger, Sriracha Aioli, Cilantro Lime, Sweet Shoyu Glaze, Scallion, Sesame Seed
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Takeout

Location

502 University Ave

Madison WI

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

107 State

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

RED

No reviews yet

RED goes beyond traditional cuisine with avant-garde rolls and contemporary dishes.

Bandit Tacos & Coffee

No reviews yet

Bandit Tacos & Coffee has thoughtful tacos served on freshly made corn tortillas every day. We also proudly serve Counter Culture coffee in a variety of espresso and other coffee beverages.
Online ordering is available Monday through Thursday, or you can come by any day and order in person from 11am to 9pm (or til 10pm on Fridays & Saturdays).

Danny's Pub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston