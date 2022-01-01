Go
FreshFin

Hand-crafted, healthy, nutritious poke bowls, grain bowls, and salads!

316 N. Milwaukee St.

Popular Items

Curry Coconut
Shrimp (or Chicken), Mango, Carrot, Cilantro, Toasted Coconut, Crispy Onion, Curry Aioli, Scallion, Sesame Seed
Spicy Tuna
Ahi Tuna, Edamame, Cucumber, Jalapeno, Crispy Onion, Tobiko, Sriracha Aioli, Sweet Shoyu, Scallion, Sesame Seed
Kalua Pork
Slow-Cooked Pork, Pineapple, Daikon Radish, Crispy Garlic, Pickled Carrots and Onion, Cilantro Lime, Sriracha Aioli, Sweet Shoyu Glaze, Scallion, Sesame Seed
CYOB (Vegan)
Craft your own Poké Bowl, Grain Bowl, or Salad!
Mango Tango
Salmon (or Ahi Tuna), Avocado, Edamame, Mango, Cilantro, Crispy Onion, Tobiko, Thai Chili Ginger, Sweet Shoyu, Scallion, Sesame Seed
Rainbow Bowl
Ahi Tuna, Salmon, Avocado, Cucumber, Carrot, Pineapple, Cilantro, Red Onion, Crispy Garlic, Seaweed Salad, Tobiko, Sriracha Aioli, Classic, Thai Chili Ginger, Scallion, Sesame Seed
Zen Bowl
Avocado, Shiitake Mushroom, Sweet Potato, Cucumber, Carrot, Daikon Radish, Classic Sauce, Cilantro Lime, Scallion, Sesame Seed (Vegan)
CYOB (Non-Vegan)
Craft your own Poké Bowl, Grain Bowl, or Salad!
Cilantro Chicken
Chicken, Edamame, Kale, Carrot, Crispy Onion, Thai Chili Ginger, Cilantro Lime, Scallion, Sesame Seed
Truffle Crab Salad
Crab Salad, Truffle Oil, Scallion, Sesame Seed, Rice Crackers
Location

Milwaukee WI

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
No reviews yet

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

