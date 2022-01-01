Go
Toast

FreshFin

Hand-crafted, healthy, nutritious poke bowls, grain bowls, and salads!

6927 W. North Ave.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mango Tango
Salmon (or Ahi Tuna), Avocado, Edamame, Mango, Cilantro, Crispy Onion, Tobiko, Thai Chili Ginger, Sweet Shoyu, Scallion, Sesame Seed
Zen Bowl
Avocado, Shiitake Mushroom, Sweet Potato, Cucumber, Carrot, Daikon Radish, Classic Sauce, Cilantro Lime, Scallion, Sesame Seed (Vegan)
Curry Coconut
Shrimp (or Chicken), Mango, Carrot, Cilantro, Toasted Coconut, Crispy Onion, Curry Aioli, Scallion, Sesame Seed
CYOB (Non-Vegan)
Craft your own Poke Bowl, Grain Bowl, or Salad
Hungry Warrior
Ahi Tuna, Shrimp, Carrot, Daikon Radish, Cucumber, Jalapeno, Red Onion, Crispy Onion, Crispy Garlic, Tobiko, Pickled Ginger, Truffle Crab Salad, Sriracha Aioli, Thai Chili Ginger, Scallion, Sesame Seed
Rainbow Bowl
Ahi Tuna, Salmon, Avocado, Cucumber, Carrot, Pineapple, Cilantro, Red Onion, Crispy Garlic, Seaweed Salad, Tobiko, Sriracha Aioli, Classic, Thai Chili Ginger, Scallion, Sesame Seed
Spicy Tuna
Ahi Tuna, Edamame, Cucumber, Jalapeno, Crispy Onion, Tobiko, Sriracha Aioli, Sweet Shoyu, Scallion, Sesame Seed
Cilantro Chicken
Chicken, Edamame, Kale, Carrot, Crispy Onion, Thai Chili Ginger, Cilantro Lime, Scallion, Sesame Seed
Truffle Crab Salad
Crab Salad, Truffle Oil, Scallion, Sesame Seed, Rice Crackers
Kalua Pork
Slow-Cooked Pork, Pineapple, Daikon Radish, Crispy Garlic, Pickled Carrots and Onion, Cilantro Lime, Sriracha Aioli, Sweet Shoyu Glaze, Scallion, Sesame Seed
See full menu

Location

6927 W. North Ave.

Wauwatosa WI

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cranky Al's

No reviews yet

Coffee : Doughnuts : Pizza

BB's on North

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Fermentorium Barrel House

No reviews yet

Second location of The Fermentorium. Serving craft beer and delicious food!

Drunken Cobra

No reviews yet

Conveniently nestled between Rocket Baby Bakery and Speedway - Drunken Cobra is a low-key neighborhood tavern where friends, family, neighbors and the community get together for classic cocktails, a variety of brews, locally-inspired food and great tunes.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston