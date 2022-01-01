Fresh Forage

Go
Call to ask about menu items that are cooked to order or served raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

5060 Jackson Rd • $$

Avg 4.7 (683 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken BLT Panini$15.50
Ciabatta bread, grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, shaved onion, tomatoes, sharp cheddar & mozzarella blend, applewood bacon, mustard aioli
• Contains: gluten (ciabatta), dairy (cheddar/mozzarella), egg (aioli)
Vegan Nachos$11.00
Crispy sweet potato chips, vegan cheez, black beans, roasted corn, tomatoes, pickled onions, peppers, green onion, avocado
• Vegan, GF
• Contains: tree nut (coconut milk)
Mediterranean Bowl$17.50
Tahini-dressed kale, quinoa, red lentils, spinach falafel, beet hummus, halloumi cheese, zaatar cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, pita bread
• Vegetarian
• Contains: gluten (pita), soy (pita), dairy (halloumi cheese)
Greek Salad$15.00
Sweet Greek-dressed kale, tomatoes, marinated beets, kalamata olives, pickled onions, banana peppers, carrots, cucumbers, feta cheese, pita chips
• Vegetarian
• Contains: gluten & soy (pita chips), dairy (feta cheese)
Cauliflower Bites$10.00
Crispy fried cauliflower, chili mayo, tajin seasoning, cotija cheese, cilantro
• Vegetarian
• Contains: gluten (batter), dairy (cheese), egg (chili mayo)
BBQ Pork Belly Rice Bowl$17.00
White rice, bbq pork belly, kimchi mayo, pickled carrots & jicama, jalapeños, cucumber, radish, soft-boiled egg, cilantro, green onion
• GF, DF
• Contains: egg (kimchi mayo, soft-boiled egg)
Moroccan Tofu Bowl$15.00
Brown rice, tofu, moroccan sauce (cashew-based), fried plantains, roasted cauliflower, chickpeas, green onion, cilantro
• GF, DF, VEGAN
• Contains: tree nuts (cashews in moroccan sauce), soy (tofu)
Tuna Poke Bowl$17.50
Brown rice, pineapple-mango salsa, raw Ahi tuna, raw cucumber, cabbage, seaweed salad, carrots, sriracha mayo, GF soy sauce, furikake
• GF, DF
• Contains: egg (sriracha), fish (tuna,), soy (seaweed salad, soy sauce), sesame (seaweed salad, furikake)
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5060 Jackson Rd

Ann Arbor MI

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

