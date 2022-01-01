Go
Fresh Fried Fish

Deliciously Seasoned, Not Salty Food!
Bringing a little taste of Chicago to the Burbs, with many other delicious choices...like our Signature Ground Turkey Tacos & Grandma's Banana Pudding!

652 S Sutton Rd



Popular Items

6 Wing$10.99
Jumbo Shrimp Basket$11.99
All Fish Deal$17.99
Homemade Banana Pudding$3.99
HUSH PUPPIES$3.99
Lg. Catfish Fillets$17.99
10 Wing$16.99
French Fries$2.99
Fish Tacos$2.99
Fish & Wing Deal$17.99
Location

652 S Sutton Rd

Streamwood IL

Sunday1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
