Freshies
Quick-service counter serving bowls, sandwiches and acai bowls with fresh ingredients and health-conscious philosophy.
50 S Virginia St
Location
Reno NV
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
