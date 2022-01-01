Go
Toast

Freshie's Cafe

Come on in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES

83 Salmon Brook St • $$

Avg 4.1 (176 reviews)

Popular Items

Homemade House Potato Chips$6.50
Marissa$11.00
Grilled Chicken, topped with house roasted red peppers, Applewood smoked bacon, provolone cheese, garlic mayo on a Portuguese Roll
Turkey BLT$10.75
Roasted turkey, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, Vermont Cheddar cheese, mayo, on a fresh baked roll.
Sweet Waffe Potato Fries$7.00
Stellar Caesar Wrap$10.75
Grilled Chicken breast, crisp romaine lettuce, house Caesar dressing, asiago cheese, chopped tomatoes, and crumbled bacon in a wrap
Cobb Chicken Wrap$11.00
Grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, crisp lettuce, bacon, avocado, tomato, house blue cheese, stuffed in a wrap
Homemade House Chips - Salt & Vinegar$6.50
Baja Bean Burger Combo$14.50
Baja Bean Burger
Golden quinoa and bean burger topped w/ zippy chipotle sauce, fresh avocado, dollop of creamy Queso, lettuce and tomato served on a fresh baked roll served w/ crisp golden French fries
French Fries$5.75
Steak Fajita Wrap Combo$14.75
Steak Fajita Wrap
Southwest seasoned lean shaved steak covered in grilled onions and peppers topped w/ cheddar cheese, house made salsa, sour cream, lettuce, and red onion all wrapped up in a flour tortilla served w. sweet waffle fries
14.75
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

83 Salmon Brook St

Granby CT

Sunday9:00 am - 11:15 am, 11:20 am - 3:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tiger Belly

No reviews yet

We are currently not offering curbside service. Kindly enter restaurant to pick up any orders. Also once again please call in any special orders or orders with allergies. Thank you!

Farley Macs

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lox Stock & Bagels

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Four Dads Pub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston