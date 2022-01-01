FRESHJUNKIE

Go
Popular Items

SOUTHWEST CAESAR SALAD$7.00
Romaine, red bell peppers, corn, tortilla strips, parmesan, suggested dressing: Southwest caesar
BLT SALAD$7.00
Romaine, bacon, tomato, carrots, croutons, jack cheese, suggested dressing: black peppercorn ranch.
FREESTYLE SALAD$8.00
YOU CHOOSE: Greens, 5 goodies, cheese, dressing
Zapp's Crawtator$1.50
CAESAR WRAP$7.75
Whole wheat tortilla, tomato, red onions, croutons, parmesan, suggested dressing: Caesar
BRICKHOUSE SALAD$8.00
Romaine, mixed greens, tomato, carrots, edamame, red bell pepper, grilled asparagus, parmesan, suggested dressing: Brickhouse
THAI SALAD$7.00
Mixed greens, carrots, cucumber, cilantro, peanuts, red bell peppers, suggested dressing: Spicy peanut
Zapp's Jalapeno$1.50
CAESAR SALAD$7.00
Romaine, tomato, red onions, croutons, parmesan, suggested dressing: Caesar
MARATHON SALAD$8.00
Spinach, almonds, cucmber, carrots, edamame, roasted beets, suggested dressing: honey lime vinaigrette
Location

4257 Perkins Rd.

Baton Rouge LA

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
