Fresh Lyfe

17208 Broadway Ave

Popular Items

Vegan Pizza$10.00
Cauliflower Crust, Marinara Sauce, Vegan Cheese, Choice of Vegetables
Big Veg Wrap$7.50
Beets, Kale, Hummus, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion, Red Pepper & Balsamic Vinaigrette
Papaya Passion Green Tea$2.99
Fresh Brewed Green Tea with Flavors of Papaya & Passion Fruit, Date Sugar & Raw Honey
Apple Pecan Salad$8.50
Grilled Chicken Breast, Pecans, Apples, Cranberries, Red Onions, Blue Cheese & Raspberry Vinaigrette
Vegan Nachos$7.00
Corn Tortilla Chips Topped with Our Homemade Vegan Cheese Sauce, Tri-Blend Vegan Cheese, Black Beans, Roasted Corn, Pico De Gallo, Jalapenos, Olives, Cilantro, Vegan Sour Cream & Guacamole
Turkey Club$8.50
Oven Roasted Turkey, Turkey Bacon, Swiss, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion & Mayo
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$8.00
Grilled Chicken Breast Covered in Buffalo Sauce, Romaine, Tomato, Red Onion, Scallions, Blue Cheese Crumbles & Ranch Dressing
Vegan Tacos$8.50
Three Flour Tortilla your choice of Plant Based Ground, Chic’n or Jackfruit Topped with, Romaine Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Vegan Sour Cream & Vegan Cheese
Cobb Salad$8.50
Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon, Tomatoes, Avocado, Egg, Red Onions, Scallions, Blue Cheese & Ranch Dressing
Veg-ball Sub$9.00
Plant Based Meatballs, Organic Homemade Marinara Sauce, Vegan Cheese
Location

17208 Broadway Ave

Maple Heights OH

Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Bold Wings

"Est. in 2021 we started making Cleveland's tastiest chicken wings. From our house made ranch to some creative mash-ups. rather you need catering for an event, or just hungry on a saturday night, We've got you cover.

SubCity

Gyro George

The Tomato Company

Family Owned Pizzeria! Fresh is an understatement! We're here to blow your taste buds away with our unique spin on Italian cuisines and much more!

