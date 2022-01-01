Go
Freshly Laid North Scottsdale

15689 N Hayden Rd Ste L-129

Popular Items

The Basic Chic$12.00
House Made Frosted Flake Crusted Crispy Chicken, Fried Egg, Chili Maple Aioli, French Toast Brioche
The Henny$7.00
Arugula, Cage Free Egg Salad, Spicy Honey Drizzle, Toasted Brioche Bun
Sweet Potato Tots w/ Marshmallow Dipping Sauce$5.00
Wasn’t Me$9.00
GF Everything Bagel, Herby Lemon Cream Cheese, Fried Egg, Sliced Tomato, Local Sprouts, Smashed Avocado
Afternoon Delight$14.00
Wagyu Burger, Fried Egg, Pepper Jack, Candied Jalapeños, Grilled Onion, Special Sauce, Brioche Toast
The Fling$9.00
Cage Free Scrambled Egg, House Made Sausage, American Cheese, Honey Horseradish Mustard, Arugula, Toasted Brioche Bun
Gangsta Wrap$13.00
Barbacoa, Scrambled Eggs, Sweet Potato Hash, Cheddar Cheese, Candied Jalapeños, Smashed Avocado
Crispy Smashed Fingerling Fries w/ White Cheddar Green Chili Sauce$5.00
Walk of Shame$9.00
Cage Free Scrambled Egg, American Cheese, Peppered Maple Bacon, Special Sauce, Toasted Brioche Bun
Mac Daddy$12.00
Cage Free Scrambled Egg, Crispy Bacon, Sweet Potato Hash, Smashed Avocado, Spinach, Green Chili White Cheddar Cheese Sauce
scottdale AZ

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
