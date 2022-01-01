Fresno American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Fresno
More about Brooks Burgers
Brooks Burgers
190 El Camino, Fresno
|Popular items
|Golden State Burger
|$10.50
Bacon, Gourmet onion rings, Egg, Lettuce, Grilled Onions, Tomato, Colby Jack Cheese, Boss Sauce.
|California Kid
|$10.88
Avocado, Bacon, Lettuce, Grilled onions, Tomato, Ranch, Pepper Jack , Topped w/ Roasted Jalapeno.
|Locals Favorite
|$7.99
1/4 lb. Cheeseburger with Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onion, Cheese And your choice of one (1) topping and choice of sauce on a fresh baked bun.
More about Quail State
TAPAS
Quail State
1060 Fulton St, Fresno
|Popular items
|Ahi Poke
|$12.00
Sambal Marinade(Chili paste/sesame oil), wonton chips, cucumber, sesame
|Port Poached Pear Puff Pastry
|$12.00
Stuffed with chocolate and topped with coconut whipped cream, chocolate nibs , port poached pear
|Mai Tai
|$14.00
More about Fugazzis
PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL
Fugazzis
1441 E Prosperity Ave, Tulare
|Popular items
|Fettuccine & Spinach
|$15.23
|Thai Chicken Wrap
|$12.08
|Chicken Tequila Fettuccine
|$12.17
More about Slaters 50-50
Slaters 50-50
639 E Shaw Ave #115, Fresno
|Popular items
|French Fries
|$5.00
Served with our signature bacon ketchup.
|1/3 Best Damn Cheeseburger
|$15.00
Certified Angus Beef, thick cut bacon, grilled onions, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, thousand island on a brioche bun
|1/3 PB & Jellousy Burger
|$14.00
Black Canyon Angus beef, thick-cut bacon, peanut butter and strawberry jelly on a honey wheat bun.
More about Jacks Urban Eats
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Jacks Urban Eats
718 W Shaw Ave, Fresno
|Popular items
|Pesto Chicken
|$10.75
Chargrilled chicken, pesto, smoked provolone, caramelized onions, leaf lettuce, on a ciabatta roll with sun-dried tomato aioli.
|Chicken Strips and Fries
|$10.50
(3) Chicken Strips with regular fries, BBQ and ranch dipping sauces.
|Spicy Buffalo Sandwich
|$10.75
crisp-fried chicken breast, dipped in house-made buffalo sauce with crumbled blue cheese, red onion, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a sourdough roll.
More about Marie Callender’s
PIES • FRENCH FRIES
Marie Callender’s
1781 E Shaw Ave, Fresno
|Popular items
|Chocolate Satin Pie
|$18.49
Rich chocolate fills a chocolate cookie crust, with a rim of freshly-whipped cream.
|Mini Shepherds Pie Combo
|$12.49
Tender beef, carrots, zucchini, peas and mushrooms in a mushroom burgundy sauce. Topped with mashed potatoes and crusted with three cheese blend. served with a Caesar salad. Includes a FREE slice of pie. Excludes Cheesecakes and Seasonal Fresh Fruit Pies. Not valid with Free Pie Monday Weekday Special.
|French Apple Pie
|$14.99
Our traditional apple pie with a crumbly cinnamon streusel topping
More about Tahoe Joe's
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Tahoe Joe's
7006 North Cedar Avenue, Fresno
|Popular items
|Steak Salad
|$18.99
Thinly-sliced Joe's Steak tops this hearty salad of baby field greens tossed with light Champagne Vinaigrette, sweet walnuts, tomatoes and Gorgonzola cheese.
|Wood Grilled Whiskey Peppercorn Chicken
|$18.99
Wood grilled chicken with Whiskey Peppercorn sauce. Served with Mountain Mashers and Blue Lake Green Beans.
|Nevada Cheesecake
|$7.99
Joe likes his cheesecake tall, with a thick graham cracker crust and sour cream frosting. You're going to like it, too!