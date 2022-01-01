Fresno American restaurants you'll love

Fresno restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Fresno

Brooks Burgers image

 

Brooks Burgers

190 El Camino, Fresno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Golden State Burger$10.50
Bacon, Gourmet onion rings, Egg, Lettuce, Grilled Onions, Tomato, Colby Jack Cheese, Boss Sauce.
California Kid$10.88
Avocado, Bacon, Lettuce, Grilled onions, Tomato, Ranch, Pepper Jack , Topped w/ Roasted Jalapeno.
Locals Favorite$7.99
1/4 lb. Cheeseburger with Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onion, Cheese And your choice of one (1) topping and choice of sauce on a fresh baked bun.
More about Brooks Burgers
Banner pic

TAPAS

Quail State

1060 Fulton St, Fresno

Avg 4.5 (1327 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Ahi Poke$12.00
Sambal Marinade(Chili paste/sesame oil), wonton chips, cucumber, sesame
Port Poached Pear Puff Pastry$12.00
Stuffed with chocolate and topped with coconut whipped cream, chocolate nibs , port poached pear
Mai Tai$14.00
More about Quail State
Fugazzis image

PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL

Fugazzis

1441 E Prosperity Ave, Tulare

Avg 4.4 (1734 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fettuccine & Spinach$15.23
Thai Chicken Wrap$12.08
Chicken Tequila Fettuccine$12.17
More about Fugazzis
Slaters 50-50 image

 

Slaters 50-50

639 E Shaw Ave #115, Fresno

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
French Fries$5.00
Served with our signature bacon ketchup.
1/3 Best Damn Cheeseburger$15.00
Certified Angus Beef, thick cut bacon, grilled onions, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, thousand island on a brioche bun
1/3 PB & Jellousy Burger$14.00
Black Canyon Angus beef, thick-cut bacon, peanut butter and strawberry jelly on a honey wheat bun.
More about Slaters 50-50
Jacks Urban Eats image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Jacks Urban Eats

718 W Shaw Ave, Fresno

Avg 4 (654 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pesto Chicken$10.75
Chargrilled chicken, pesto, smoked provolone, caramelized onions, leaf lettuce, on a ciabatta roll with sun-dried tomato aioli.
Chicken Strips and Fries$10.50
(3) Chicken Strips with regular fries, BBQ and ranch dipping sauces.
Spicy Buffalo Sandwich$10.75
crisp-fried chicken breast, dipped in house-made buffalo sauce with crumbled blue cheese, red onion, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a sourdough roll.
More about Jacks Urban Eats
Marie Callender’s image

PIES • FRENCH FRIES

Marie Callender’s

1781 E Shaw Ave, Fresno

Avg 4 (1476 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chocolate Satin Pie$18.49
Rich chocolate fills a chocolate cookie crust, with a rim of freshly-whipped cream.
Mini Shepherds Pie Combo$12.49
Tender beef, carrots, zucchini, peas and mushrooms in a mushroom burgundy sauce. Topped with mashed potatoes and crusted with three cheese blend. served with a Caesar salad. Includes a FREE slice of pie. Excludes Cheesecakes and Seasonal Fresh Fruit Pies. Not valid with Free Pie Monday Weekday Special.
French Apple Pie$14.99
Our traditional apple pie with a crumbly cinnamon streusel topping
More about Marie Callender’s
Tahoe Joe's image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Tahoe Joe's

7006 North Cedar Avenue, Fresno

Avg 4 (547 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Steak Salad$18.99
Thinly-sliced Joe's Steak tops this hearty salad of baby field greens tossed with light Champagne Vinaigrette, sweet walnuts, tomatoes and Gorgonzola cheese.
Wood Grilled Whiskey Peppercorn Chicken$18.99
Wood grilled chicken with Whiskey Peppercorn sauce. Served with Mountain Mashers and Blue Lake Green Beans.
Nevada Cheesecake$7.99
Joe likes his cheesecake tall, with a thick graham cracker crust and sour cream frosting. You're going to like it, too!
More about Tahoe Joe's

