Fresno bars & lounges you'll love

More about Modernist
Modernist
719 Fulton Street, Fresno
|Popular items
|16oz Christmapolitan
|$38.00
vodka, elderflower, dry vermouth, spiced cranberry, lime, rosemary
|16oz Jingle Balls Nog
|$35.00
cognac, cream sherry, almond milk, cream, egg, vanilla, nutmeg
|Valentine's Day Cocktail Class (for two)
|$135.00
Couples cocktail class includes 2 tickets to a Valentine's Day cocktail class (5:30 - 7:30pm on Monday, February 14th), an immersive and fun experience where you learn how to make 3 cocktails! Included as part of the experience are 3 cocktails per person, light snacks, and recipes for you to take home after. The perfect Valentine's Day surprise for that special one!
More about Quail State
TAPAS
Quail State
1060 Fulton St, Fresno
|Popular items
|Ahi Poke
|$12.00
Sambal Marinade(Chili paste/sesame oil), wonton chips, cucumber, sesame
|Port Poached Pear Puff Pastry
|$12.00
Stuffed with chocolate and topped with coconut whipped cream, chocolate nibs , port poached pear
|Mai Tai
|$14.00
More about Slaters 50-50
Slaters 50-50
639 E Shaw Ave #115, Fresno
|Popular items
|French Fries
|$5.00
Served with our signature bacon ketchup.
|1/3 Best Damn Cheeseburger
|$15.00
Certified Angus Beef, thick cut bacon, grilled onions, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, thousand island on a brioche bun
|1/3 PB & Jellousy Burger
|$14.00
Black Canyon Angus beef, thick-cut bacon, peanut butter and strawberry jelly on a honey wheat bun.
More about Jacks Urban Eats
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Jacks Urban Eats
718 W Shaw Ave, Fresno
|Popular items
|Pesto Chicken
|$10.75
Chargrilled chicken, pesto, smoked provolone, caramelized onions, leaf lettuce, on a ciabatta roll with sun-dried tomato aioli.
|Chicken Strips and Fries
|$10.50
(3) Chicken Strips with regular fries, BBQ and ranch dipping sauces.
|Spicy Buffalo Sandwich
|$10.75
crisp-fried chicken breast, dipped in house-made buffalo sauce with crumbled blue cheese, red onion, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a sourdough roll.
More about Rosa Linda's Fine Mexican Cuisine - Fresno
Rosa Linda's Fine Mexican Cuisine - Fresno
2057 W. Bullard Ave., Fresno
|Popular items
|Chimichanga
|$14.99
Crispy flour tortilla, folded and deep fried with choice of meat filling, sauce, topped with guacamole and sour cream Choice of: Grilled veggies, ground beef, shredded beef, shredded chicken, chile verde, chile colorado, fajita meat, carne asada
|3 Item Combination Plate
|$16.99
Choice 3 items - Enchilada, Taco, Burrito, Chile Relleno, or Toastada All plates served with rice & beans
|2 Item Combination Plate
|$15.99
Choice 2 items - Enchilada, Taco, Burrito, Chile Relleno, or Toastada All plates served with rice & beans
More about Tahoe Joe's
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Tahoe Joe's
7006 North Cedar Avenue, Fresno
|Popular items
|Steak Salad
|$18.99
Thinly-sliced Joe's Steak tops this hearty salad of baby field greens tossed with light Champagne Vinaigrette, sweet walnuts, tomatoes and Gorgonzola cheese.
|Wood Grilled Whiskey Peppercorn Chicken
|$18.99
Wood grilled chicken with Whiskey Peppercorn sauce. Served with Mountain Mashers and Blue Lake Green Beans.
|Nevada Cheesecake
|$7.99
Joe likes his cheesecake tall, with a thick graham cracker crust and sour cream frosting. You're going to like it, too!