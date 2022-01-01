Fresno bars & lounges you'll love

Toast

Modernist image

 

Modernist

719 Fulton Street, Fresno

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
16oz Christmapolitan$38.00
vodka, elderflower, dry vermouth, spiced cranberry, lime, rosemary
16oz Jingle Balls Nog$35.00
cognac, cream sherry, almond milk, cream, egg, vanilla, nutmeg
Valentine's Day Cocktail Class (for two)$135.00
Couples cocktail class includes 2 tickets to a Valentine's Day cocktail class (5:30 - 7:30pm on Monday, February 14th), an immersive and fun experience where you learn how to make 3 cocktails! Included as part of the experience are 3 cocktails per person, light snacks, and recipes for you to take home after. The perfect Valentine's Day surprise for that special one!
Banner pic

TAPAS

Quail State

1060 Fulton St, Fresno

Avg 4.5 (1327 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Ahi Poke$12.00
Sambal Marinade(Chili paste/sesame oil), wonton chips, cucumber, sesame
Port Poached Pear Puff Pastry$12.00
Stuffed with chocolate and topped with coconut whipped cream, chocolate nibs , port poached pear
Mai Tai$14.00
Slaters 50-50 image

 

Slaters 50-50

639 E Shaw Ave #115, Fresno

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
French Fries$5.00
Served with our signature bacon ketchup.
1/3 Best Damn Cheeseburger$15.00
Certified Angus Beef, thick cut bacon, grilled onions, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, thousand island on a brioche bun
1/3 PB & Jellousy Burger$14.00
Black Canyon Angus beef, thick-cut bacon, peanut butter and strawberry jelly on a honey wheat bun.
Jacks Urban Eats image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Jacks Urban Eats

718 W Shaw Ave, Fresno

Avg 4 (654 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pesto Chicken$10.75
Chargrilled chicken, pesto, smoked provolone, caramelized onions, leaf lettuce, on a ciabatta roll with sun-dried tomato aioli.
Chicken Strips and Fries$10.50
(3) Chicken Strips with regular fries, BBQ and ranch dipping sauces.
Spicy Buffalo Sandwich$10.75
crisp-fried chicken breast, dipped in house-made buffalo sauce with crumbled blue cheese, red onion, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a sourdough roll.
Rosa Linda's Fine Mexican Cuisine - Fresno image

 

Rosa Linda's Fine Mexican Cuisine - Fresno

2057 W. Bullard Ave., Fresno

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chimichanga$14.99
Crispy flour tortilla, folded and deep fried with choice of meat filling, sauce, topped with guacamole and sour cream Choice of: Grilled veggies, ground beef, shredded beef, shredded chicken, chile verde, chile colorado, fajita meat, carne asada
3 Item Combination Plate$16.99
Choice 3 items - Enchilada, Taco, Burrito, Chile Relleno, or Toastada All plates served with rice & beans
2 Item Combination Plate$15.99
Choice 2 items - Enchilada, Taco, Burrito, Chile Relleno, or Toastada All plates served with rice & beans
Tahoe Joe's image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Tahoe Joe's

7006 North Cedar Avenue, Fresno

Avg 4 (547 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Steak Salad$18.99
Thinly-sliced Joe's Steak tops this hearty salad of baby field greens tossed with light Champagne Vinaigrette, sweet walnuts, tomatoes and Gorgonzola cheese.
Wood Grilled Whiskey Peppercorn Chicken$18.99
Wood grilled chicken with Whiskey Peppercorn sauce. Served with Mountain Mashers and Blue Lake Green Beans.
Nevada Cheesecake$7.99
Joe likes his cheesecake tall, with a thick graham cracker crust and sour cream frosting. You're going to like it, too!
