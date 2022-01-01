Fresno breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Fresno
Uncle Harry's NY Bagelry
4950 N. Cedar, Fresno
|Bagels w/ Schmear
|$1.79
Toasted with your favorite Schmear & more.
|Spinach Florentine Beggelwich
|$5.89
A Toasted, Buttered Bagel with Spinach, Onions, Tomatoes, & Provolone Cheese
|Single Bagels in a Bag
|$1.79
No Schmear Included
Uncle Harry's NY Bagelry
6735 N First Street #101, Fresno
|Bagels w/ Schmear
|$1.79
Toasted with your favorite Schmear & more.
|Half Dozen Deal
|$11.99
6 bagels & 1 tub Cream Cheese Schmear
|Single Bagels in a Bag
|$1.79
No Schmear Included
Uncle Harry's NY Bagelry
7654 N. Blackstone, Fresno
|Dozen Deal
|$19.99
13 bagels & 2 tubs of Cream Cheese Schmears
|The Ultimate Beggelwich
|$6.39
A Toasted, Buttered Bagel with Eggs, Sausage, Bacon, Hash Browns & American Cheese
|Bagels w/ Schmear
|$1.79
Toasted with your favorite Schmear & more.
TAPAS
Quail State
1060 Fulton St, Fresno
|Ahi Poke
|$12.00
Sambal Marinade(Chili paste/sesame oil), wonton chips, cucumber, sesame
|Port Poached Pear Puff Pastry
|$12.00
Stuffed with chocolate and topped with coconut whipped cream, chocolate nibs , port poached pear
|Mai Tai
|$14.00
Rosa Linda's Fine Mexican Cuisine - Fresno
2057 W. Bullard Ave., Fresno
|Chimichanga
|$14.99
Crispy flour tortilla, folded and deep fried with choice of meat filling, sauce, topped with guacamole and sour cream Choice of: Grilled veggies, ground beef, shredded beef, shredded chicken, chile verde, chile colorado, fajita meat, carne asada
|3 Item Combination Plate
|$16.99
Choice 3 items - Enchilada, Taco, Burrito, Chile Relleno, or Toastada All plates served with rice & beans
|2 Item Combination Plate
|$15.99
Choice 2 items - Enchilada, Taco, Burrito, Chile Relleno, or Toastada All plates served with rice & beans