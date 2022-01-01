Fresno cafés you'll love

Go
Fresno restaurants
Toast

Must-try cafés in Fresno

Uncle Harry's NY Bagelry image

 

Uncle Harry's NY Bagelry

4950 N. Cedar, Fresno

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bagels w/ Schmear$1.79
Toasted with your favorite Schmear & more.
Spinach Florentine Beggelwich$5.89
A Toasted, Buttered Bagel with Spinach, Onions, Tomatoes, & Provolone Cheese
Single Bagels in a Bag$1.79
No Schmear Included
More about Uncle Harry's NY Bagelry
Uncle Harry's NY Bagelry image

 

Uncle Harry's NY Bagelry

6735 N First Street #101, Fresno

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bagels w/ Schmear$1.79
Toasted with your favorite Schmear & more.
Half Dozen Deal$11.99
6 bagels & 1 tub Cream Cheese Schmear
Single Bagels in a Bag$1.79
No Schmear Included
More about Uncle Harry's NY Bagelry
The Mug Community Coffee Shop, Inc. image

 

The Mug Community Coffee Shop, Inc.

1137 E. Champlain Dr., Fresno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Build Your Own Croissant$8.50
Served on our soft Croissant with all your favorite toppings.
Gouda Morning Sandwich$8.50
Served on a toasted ciabatta bun with gouda cheese, our house made tomato aioli sauce, fresh sliced black forest ham, a fresh cooked egg, spinach, and red onion.
The Marble Works$9.00
Served on a toasted Marble Rye bread with our house made chipotle aioli sauce, gouda cheese, freshly cooked eggs, bacon, spinach, tomato, red onion, and avocado.
More about The Mug Community Coffee Shop, Inc.
Uncle Harry's NY Bagelry image

 

Uncle Harry's NY Bagelry

7654 N. Blackstone, Fresno

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Dozen Deal$19.99
13 bagels & 2 tubs of Cream Cheese Schmears
The Ultimate Beggelwich$6.39
A Toasted, Buttered Bagel with Eggs, Sausage, Bacon, Hash Browns & American Cheese
Bagels w/ Schmear$1.79
Toasted with your favorite Schmear & more.
More about Uncle Harry's NY Bagelry
Uncle Harry's NY Bagelry image

BAGELS

Uncle Harry's NY Bagelry

2780 W Shaw Ave, Fresno

Avg 4.4 (291 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spinach Florentine Beggelwich$5.89
A Toasted, Buttered Bagel with Spinach, Onions, Tomatoes, & Provolone Cheese
Single Bagels in a Bag$1.79
No Schmear Included
Bagels w/ Schmear$1.79
Toasted with your favorite Schmear & more.
More about Uncle Harry's NY Bagelry

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Fresno

Grilled Chicken

Chips And Salsa

Tacos

Cookies

Burritos

Lox

Mac And Cheese

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Fresno to explore

Visalia

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Clovis

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Turlock

Avg 3.8 (9 restaurants)

Turlock

Avg 3.8 (9 restaurants)

Tulare

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Hollister

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Porterville

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Ceres

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hanford

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston