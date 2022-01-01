Fresno cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Fresno
More about Uncle Harry's NY Bagelry
Uncle Harry's NY Bagelry
4950 N. Cedar, Fresno
|Popular items
|Bagels w/ Schmear
|$1.79
Toasted with your favorite Schmear & more.
|Spinach Florentine Beggelwich
|$5.89
A Toasted, Buttered Bagel with Spinach, Onions, Tomatoes, & Provolone Cheese
|Single Bagels in a Bag
|$1.79
No Schmear Included
More about Uncle Harry's NY Bagelry
Uncle Harry's NY Bagelry
6735 N First Street #101, Fresno
|Popular items
|Bagels w/ Schmear
|$1.79
Toasted with your favorite Schmear & more.
|Half Dozen Deal
|$11.99
6 bagels & 1 tub Cream Cheese Schmear
|Single Bagels in a Bag
|$1.79
No Schmear Included
More about The Mug Community Coffee Shop, Inc.
The Mug Community Coffee Shop, Inc.
1137 E. Champlain Dr., Fresno
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Croissant
|$8.50
Served on our soft Croissant with all your favorite toppings.
|Gouda Morning Sandwich
|$8.50
Served on a toasted ciabatta bun with gouda cheese, our house made tomato aioli sauce, fresh sliced black forest ham, a fresh cooked egg, spinach, and red onion.
|The Marble Works
|$9.00
Served on a toasted Marble Rye bread with our house made chipotle aioli sauce, gouda cheese, freshly cooked eggs, bacon, spinach, tomato, red onion, and avocado.
More about Uncle Harry's NY Bagelry
Uncle Harry's NY Bagelry
7654 N. Blackstone, Fresno
|Popular items
|Dozen Deal
|$19.99
13 bagels & 2 tubs of Cream Cheese Schmears
|The Ultimate Beggelwich
|$6.39
A Toasted, Buttered Bagel with Eggs, Sausage, Bacon, Hash Browns & American Cheese
|Bagels w/ Schmear
|$1.79
Toasted with your favorite Schmear & more.
More about Uncle Harry's NY Bagelry
BAGELS
Uncle Harry's NY Bagelry
2780 W Shaw Ave, Fresno
|Popular items
|Spinach Florentine Beggelwich
|$5.89
A Toasted, Buttered Bagel with Spinach, Onions, Tomatoes, & Provolone Cheese
|Single Bagels in a Bag
|$1.79
No Schmear Included
|Bagels w/ Schmear
|$1.79
Toasted with your favorite Schmear & more.