Asian chicken salad in Fresno
Fresno restaurants that serve asian chicken salad
More about West Coast Sourdough - Fresno - 236 E River Park Cir
West Coast Sourdough - Fresno - 236 E River Park Cir
236 E River Park Cir, Fresno
|Asian Chicken Salad (Summer Special!)
|$0.00
A Seasonal Special! Chopped Romaine, Almonds, Mandarin Oranges, Carrots and Grilled Chicken topped with Crispy Wontons & a side of Toasted Sesame Dressing!
More about West Coast Sourdough - Fresno - W Shaw Ave
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
West Coast Sourdough - Fresno - W Shaw Ave
3090 W Shaw Ave, Fresno
|Asian Chicken Salad (Summer Special!)
|$0.00
A Seasonal Special! Chopped Romaine, Almonds, Mandarin Oranges, Carrots and Grilled Chicken topped with Crispy Wontons & a side of Toasted Sesame Dressing!