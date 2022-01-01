Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Asian salad in Fresno

Go
Fresno restaurants
Toast

Fresno restaurants that serve asian salad

Item pic

 

West Coast Sourdough - Fresno - 236 E River Park Cir

236 E River Park Cir, Fresno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Asian Chicken Salad (Summer Special!)$0.00
A Seasonal Special! Chopped Romaine, Almonds, Mandarin Oranges, Carrots and Grilled Chicken topped with Crispy Wontons & a side of Toasted Sesame Dressing!
More about West Coast Sourdough - Fresno - 236 E River Park Cir
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

West Coast Sourdough - Fresno - W Shaw Ave

3090 W Shaw Ave, Fresno

Avg 4.4 (147 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Asian Chicken Salad (Summer Special!)$0.00
A Seasonal Special! Chopped Romaine, Almonds, Mandarin Oranges, Carrots and Grilled Chicken topped with Crispy Wontons & a side of Toasted Sesame Dressing!
More about West Coast Sourdough - Fresno - W Shaw Ave

Browse other tasty dishes in Fresno

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Sliders

Chicken Salad

Caesar Salad

Potstickers

Blt Sandwiches

Cake

Sweet Potato Fries

Map

More near Fresno to explore

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Clovis

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Turlock

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Turlock

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Tulare

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Porterville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Hollister

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Ceres

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (366 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (162 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (354 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (900 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (242 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (228 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston