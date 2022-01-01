Avocado toast in Fresno

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Uncle Harry's NY Bagelry

4950 N. Cedar, Fresno

No reviews yet
Takeout
AVOCADO Toast$4.79
Try it on one of our classic bagels with our “Everything” bagel seasoning and dash of Pink Himalayan salt.
More about Uncle Harry's NY Bagelry
Item pic

 

Uncle Harry's NY Bagelry

6735 N First Street #101, Fresno

No reviews yet
Takeout
AVOCADO Toast$4.79
Try it on one of our classic bagels with our “Everything” bagel seasoning and dash of Pink Himalayan salt.
More about Uncle Harry's NY Bagelry
The Mug Community Coffee Shop, Inc. image

 

The Mug Community Coffee Shop, Inc.

1137 E. Champlain Dr., Fresno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Avocado Toast$10.00
Served on Marble Rye with a spread of avocado, fresh cooked egg, spinach, and tomato.
More about The Mug Community Coffee Shop, Inc.
Item pic

 

Uncle Harry's NY Bagelry

7654 N. Blackstone, Fresno

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado Toast$4.79
Try it on one of our classic bagels with our “Everything” bagel seasoning and dash of Pink Himalayan salt.
More about Uncle Harry's NY Bagelry
Item pic

BAGELS

Uncle Harry's NY Bagelry

2780 W Shaw Ave, Fresno

Avg 4.4 (291 reviews)
Takeout
AVOCADO Toast$4.79
Try it on one of our classic bagels with our “Everything” bagel seasoning and dash of Pink Himalayan salt.
More about Uncle Harry's NY Bagelry

