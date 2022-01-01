Avocado toast in Fresno
Fresno restaurants that serve avocado toast
More about Uncle Harry's NY Bagelry
Uncle Harry's NY Bagelry
4950 N. Cedar, Fresno
|AVOCADO Toast
|$4.79
Try it on one of our classic bagels with our “Everything” bagel seasoning and dash of Pink Himalayan salt.
More about Uncle Harry's NY Bagelry
Uncle Harry's NY Bagelry
6735 N First Street #101, Fresno
|AVOCADO Toast
|$4.79
Try it on one of our classic bagels with our “Everything” bagel seasoning and dash of Pink Himalayan salt.
More about The Mug Community Coffee Shop, Inc.
The Mug Community Coffee Shop, Inc.
1137 E. Champlain Dr., Fresno
|Avocado Toast
|$10.00
Served on Marble Rye with a spread of avocado, fresh cooked egg, spinach, and tomato.
More about Uncle Harry's NY Bagelry
Uncle Harry's NY Bagelry
7654 N. Blackstone, Fresno
|Avocado Toast
|$4.79
Try it on one of our classic bagels with our “Everything” bagel seasoning and dash of Pink Himalayan salt.