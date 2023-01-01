Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bread pudding in Fresno

Fresno restaurants
Toast

Fresno restaurants that serve bread pudding

Senor Ají Peruvian Kitchen

6701 N Milburn Ave #130, Fresno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Senor Aji Bread Pudding$14.00
Homemade Bread Pudding
More about Senor Ají Peruvian Kitchen
Cafe 86 - Fresno -

9423 N Fort Washington Rd, Fresno

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Halo Halo Bread Pudding$5.50
Buttery cubes of bread soaked in an ube coconut custard and mixed in with bananas and jackfruit to make our delicious halo halo bread pudding. Served warm with a scoop of Ube Ice Cream.
Instructions: If this is a to go order and will be given to you cold. We recommend that you heat up the bread pudding for 20 - 30 seconds before serving and adding the Ube ice cream provided with dessert.
More about Cafe 86 - Fresno -

