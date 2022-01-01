Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo wings in Fresno

Fresno restaurants
Fresno restaurants that serve buffalo wings

Buffalo Wings image

 

Slaters 50-50

639 E Shaw Ave #115, Fresno

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Wings$14.00
Hand-breaded and twice fried for maximum crunch, tossed in one of our signature sauces and served with veggies and blue cheese dressing.
More about Slaters 50-50
Banner pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

PressBox Sports Grill

1552 E Champlain Dr, Fresno

Avg 4 (371 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
14" Buffalo Wing Chicken Pizza$15.75
Buffalo Wing Salad$15.35
More about PressBox Sports Grill
Banner pic

 

PressBox Sports Grill

6022 N Figarden Drive, Fresno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
8" Buffalo Wing Chicken Pizza$11.50
More about PressBox Sports Grill

