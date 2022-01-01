Cake in Fresno

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cocina Village

3050 W Shaw Ave Suite 111, Fresno

Avg 4.6 (620 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Cake$4.99
Chocolate rich slice of cake with whipping cream on the sides, a hint of strawberry sauce and chocolate syrup drizzle.
More about Cocina Village
Elbow Room Bar & Grill

731 West San Jose Avenue, Fresno

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Luscious Chocolate Cake$10.00
Crab Cake BLT$19.00
lump crab, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, chipotle aioli, on a brioche bun
More about Elbow Room Bar & Grill
The Mug Community Coffee Shop, Inc.

1137 E. Champlain Dr., Fresno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cinnamon Roll Cake$5.00
More about The Mug Community Coffee Shop, Inc.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Tahoe Joe's

7006 North Cedar Avenue, Fresno

Avg 4 (547 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake Appetizer$12.99
Pan-seared, loaded with jumbo lump crab meat and a blend of seasonings. Served with housemade Avocado Cream and Joe's Mustard Sauce.
More about Tahoe Joe's

