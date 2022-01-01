Cake in Fresno
Fresno restaurants that serve cake
More about Cocina Village
Cocina Village
3050 W Shaw Ave Suite 111, Fresno
|Chocolate Cake
|$4.99
Chocolate rich slice of cake with whipping cream on the sides, a hint of strawberry sauce and chocolate syrup drizzle.
More about Elbow Room Bar & Grill
Elbow Room Bar & Grill
731 West San Jose Avenue, Fresno
|Luscious Chocolate Cake
|$10.00
|Crab Cake BLT
|$19.00
lump crab, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, chipotle aioli, on a brioche bun
More about The Mug Community Coffee Shop, Inc.
The Mug Community Coffee Shop, Inc.
1137 E. Champlain Dr., Fresno
|Cinnamon Roll Cake
|$5.00