Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken burritos in Fresno

Go
Fresno restaurants
Toast

Fresno restaurants that serve chicken burritos

Item pic

 

Cocina Village

3050 W Shaw Ave Suite 111, Fresno

Avg 4.6 (620 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Burrito$10.99
Grilled chicken with rice, beans, sour cream and cheese inside lunch style burrito.
Shredded Chicken Burrito$10.99
Shredded chicken with rice, beans, sour cream and cheese inside lunch style burrito.
More about Cocina Village
Rosa Linda's Fine Mexican Cuisine - Fresno image

 

Rosa Linda's Fine Mexican Cuisine - Fresno

2057 W. Bullard Ave., Fresno

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajita Chicken Burrito Compuesto
Rice, beans, cheese, guacamole, and sour cream with enchilada sauce on the side
Shredded Chicken Burrito Compuesto
Rice, beans, cheese, guacamole, and sour cream with enchilada sauce on the side
More about Rosa Linda's Fine Mexican Cuisine - Fresno

Browse other tasty dishes in Fresno

Chile Relleno

Cookies

Meatloaf

Fajitas

Fried Zucchini

Mac And Cheese

Burritos

Chili

Map

More near Fresno to explore

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Clovis

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Tulare

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Turlock

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Turlock

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Porterville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Hollister

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Ceres

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (843 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston