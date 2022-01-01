Chicken burritos in Fresno
Fresno restaurants that serve chicken burritos
More about Cocina Village
Cocina Village
3050 W Shaw Ave Suite 111, Fresno
|Grilled Chicken Burrito
|$10.99
Grilled chicken with rice, beans, sour cream and cheese inside lunch style burrito.
|Shredded Chicken Burrito
|$10.99
Shredded chicken with rice, beans, sour cream and cheese inside lunch style burrito.
More about Rosa Linda's Fine Mexican Cuisine - Fresno
Rosa Linda's Fine Mexican Cuisine - Fresno
2057 W. Bullard Ave., Fresno
|Fajita Chicken Burrito Compuesto
Rice, beans, cheese, guacamole, and sour cream with enchilada sauce on the side
|Shredded Chicken Burrito Compuesto
Rice, beans, cheese, guacamole, and sour cream with enchilada sauce on the side