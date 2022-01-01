Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken rolls in
Fresno
/
Fresno
/
Chicken Rolls
Fresno restaurants that serve chicken rolls
SUSHI
Maya Sushi Lounge
1512 E Champlain Dr #103, Fresno
Avg 4.8
(2046 reviews)
Chicken Roll
$8.95
In: Grilled chicken,cucumber,avocado.
Out: Unagi sauce.
More about Maya Sushi Lounge
SEAFOOD
Hunan Chinese Restaurant
6716 N Cedar Ave, Ste 104, Fresno
Avg 4.5
(5897 reviews)
Chicken Egg Roll 鸡肉春卷 Web
$11.99
More about Hunan Chinese Restaurant
