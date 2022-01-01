Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken rolls in Fresno

Fresno restaurants
Fresno restaurants that serve chicken rolls

SUSHI

Maya Sushi Lounge

1512 E Champlain Dr #103, Fresno

Avg 4.8 (2046 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Roll$8.95
In: Grilled chicken,cucumber,avocado.
Out: Unagi sauce.
More about Maya Sushi Lounge
SEAFOOD

Hunan Chinese Restaurant

6716 N Cedar Ave, Ste 104, Fresno

Avg 4.5 (5897 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Egg Roll 鸡肉春卷 Web$11.99
More about Hunan Chinese Restaurant

