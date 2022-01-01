Chicken sandwiches in Fresno
Fresno restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Mayd
7090 North Palm Ave, Fresno
|Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
mediterranean slaw, bombay sauce toasted potato bun
|OG Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
mediterranean slaw, greek aioli, toasted potato bun
Annesso Pizzeria
8484 N. Friant Rd., Fresno
|Parm Fries
|$10.00
fresno chili oil, aioli
|Margherita
|$16.00
tomato sauce, mozz, basil
|Cacio E Pepe
|$17.00
ricotta cream, black pepper, pecorino
Slaters 50-50
639 E Shaw Ave #115, Fresno
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.49
|Nashville Screamin' Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$16.49
Buttermilk fried chicken breast doused in Nashville sauce and loaded with jalapeño slaw, ranch dressing and pickled red onions on a brioche bun finished with a fried whole jalapeño and served with French fries.
|Grilled Chicken Ranch Sandwich
|$15.49
Grilled Red Bird Chicken, melted Swiss cheese, tomato, iceberg lettuce, red onions and ranch on a honey wheat bun served with French fries.
PressBox Sports Grill
1552 E Champlain Dr, Fresno
|Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$14.75