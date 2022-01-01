Chicken tenders in Fresno
Fresno restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about Brooks Burgers
Brooks Burgers
190 El Camino, Fresno
|Golden State Burger
|$10.50
Bacon, Gourmet onion rings, Egg, Lettuce, Grilled Onions, Tomato, Colby Jack Cheese, Boss Sauce.
|Brooks Burger
|$6.33
Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onion, Boss sauce.
|Brooksy BBQ
|$10.25
Applewood Bacon, Gourmet onion rings, Grilled onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Colby Jack Cheese, BBQ sauce.
More about Bulldoc Korean Fusion
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Bulldoc Korean Fusion
3039 E Campus Pointe Dr, Fresno
|Crispy Chicken (4 strips) add on
|$5.95
More about Jacks Urban Eats
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Jacks Urban Eats
718 W Shaw Ave, Fresno
|Kids Chicken Strips
|$6.95
(2) Chicken Strips served with regular fries and ranch dipping sauce
|Chicken Strips and Fries
|$10.50
(3) Chicken Strips with regular fries, BBQ and ranch dipping sauces.
More about PressBox Sports Grill
PressBox Sports Grill
6022 N Figarden Drive, Fresno
|Chicken Fingers
|$14.85