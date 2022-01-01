Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Fresno

Fresno restaurants
Fresno restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Slaters 50-50

639 E Shaw Ave #115, Fresno

Kona Chicken Lettuce Wraps$11.00
Crispy sweet & spicy chicken tenders with grilled pineapple-jicama salsa in fresh lettuce cups.
PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL

Fugazzis

1441 E Prosperity Ave, Tulare

Avg 4.4 (1734 reviews)
Thai Chicken Wrap$12.08
Turlock

