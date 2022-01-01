Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken wraps in
Fresno
/
Fresno
/
Chicken Wraps
Fresno restaurants that serve chicken wraps
Slaters 50-50
639 E Shaw Ave #115, Fresno
No reviews yet
Kona Chicken Lettuce Wraps
$11.00
Crispy sweet & spicy chicken tenders with grilled pineapple-jicama salsa in fresh lettuce cups.
More about Slaters 50-50
PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL
Fugazzis
1441 E Prosperity Ave, Tulare
Avg 4.4
(1734 reviews)
Thai Chicken Wrap
$12.08
More about Fugazzis
Browse other tasty dishes in Fresno
Tostadas
Cheesecake
Chai Tea
Edamame
Chips And Salsa
Steamed Rice
Cappuccino
Chili
More near Fresno to explore
Visalia
Avg 4.3
(30 restaurants)
Clovis
Avg 4.3
(22 restaurants)
Tulare
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Turlock
Avg 4.1
(12 restaurants)
Turlock
Avg 4.1
(12 restaurants)
Hanford
Avg 4
(8 restaurants)
Porterville
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Hollister
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Ceres
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Hanford
Avg 4
(8 restaurants)
Visalia
Avg 4.3
(30 restaurants)
Sonora
Avg 4
(6 restaurants)
Modesto
Avg 4.3
(35 restaurants)
Salinas
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(334 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(151 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(329 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(843 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(230 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(214 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston