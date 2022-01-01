Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chile relleno in Fresno

Fresno restaurants that serve chile relleno

Toledo’s Mexican Restaurant image

 

Toledo’s Mexican Restaurant

8048 N. Cedar, Fresno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chile Relleno Burrito$14.99
More about Toledo’s Mexican Restaurant
Item pic

 

Cocina Village

3050 W Shaw Ave Suite 111, Fresno

Avg 4.6 (620 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chile Relleno$14.99
Chile relleno with cheese inside and topped with asada or chorizo. Plate includes rice and beans.
More about Cocina Village
Toledo's Mexican Restaurant image

 

Toledo's Mexican Restaurant

6737 N Milburn Ave #170, Fresno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chile Relleno Burrito$13.99
More about Toledo's Mexican Restaurant
Item pic

 

Rosa Linda's Fine Mexican Cuisine - Fresno

2057 W. Bullard Ave., Fresno

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chile Rellenos$15.99
Two egg battered California long chile peppers stuffed with Monterey Jack cheese and topped with relleno sauce
More about Rosa Linda's Fine Mexican Cuisine - Fresno

