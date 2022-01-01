Chile relleno in Fresno
Fresno restaurants that serve chile relleno
More about Toledo’s Mexican Restaurant
Toledo’s Mexican Restaurant
8048 N. Cedar, Fresno
|Chile Relleno Burrito
|$14.99
More about Cocina Village
Cocina Village
3050 W Shaw Ave Suite 111, Fresno
|Chile Relleno
|$14.99
Chile relleno with cheese inside and topped with asada or chorizo. Plate includes rice and beans.
More about Toledo's Mexican Restaurant
Toledo's Mexican Restaurant
6737 N Milburn Ave #170, Fresno
|Chile Relleno Burrito
|$13.99