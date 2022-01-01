Chimichangas in Fresno

Go
Fresno restaurants
Toast

Fresno restaurants that serve chimichangas

Toledo’s Mexican Restaurant image

 

Toledo’s Mexican Restaurant

8048 N. Cedar, Fresno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
A LA CARTE CHIMICHANGA$5.99
Chimichanga$12.99
More about Toledo’s Mexican Restaurant
Chimichanga image

 

Rosa Linda's Fine Mexican Cuisine - Fresno

2057 W. Bullard Ave., Fresno

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chimichanga$14.99
Crispy flour tortilla, folded and deep fried with choice of meat filling, sauce, topped with guacamole and sour cream Choice of: Grilled veggies, ground beef, shredded beef, shredded chicken, chile verde, chile colorado, fajita meat, carne asada
More about Rosa Linda's Fine Mexican Cuisine - Fresno

Browse other tasty dishes in Fresno

Fried Rice

Tostadas

Chips And Salsa

Croissants

Reuben

Lox

Clam Chowder

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Fresno to explore

Visalia

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Clovis

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Turlock

Avg 3.8 (9 restaurants)

Turlock

Avg 3.8 (9 restaurants)

Tulare

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Hollister

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Porterville

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Ceres

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hanford

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston