Chipotle chicken in Fresno

Fresno restaurants
Fresno restaurants that serve chipotle chicken

The Mug Community Coffee Shop, Inc. image

 

The Mug Community Coffee Shop, Inc.

1137 E. Champlain Dr., Fresno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chipotle Chicken Melt$14.00
Served on toasted garlic roll, chipotle aioli, provolone, grilled chicken, grilled onions & bell peppers, and bacon.
More about The Mug Community Coffee Shop, Inc.
Item pic

 

West Coast Sourdough - Fresno - 236 E River Park Cir

236 E River Park Cir, Fresno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
#0 Chipotle Crunch Chicken (Summer Special!)$11.99
A Seasonal Special! Comes in a 6" size only! Our Grilled Chicken, drizzled with our house-made Chipotle Aioli, topped with Monterey Jack Cheese, crispy Tortilla Strips, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion, served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread.
More about West Coast Sourdough - Fresno - 236 E River Park Cir

