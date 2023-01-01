Chipotle chicken in Fresno
The Mug Community Coffee Shop, Inc.
1137 E. Champlain Dr., Fresno
|Chipotle Chicken Melt
|$14.00
Served on toasted garlic roll, chipotle aioli, provolone, grilled chicken, grilled onions & bell peppers, and bacon.
West Coast Sourdough - Fresno - 236 E River Park Cir
236 E River Park Cir, Fresno
|#0 Chipotle Crunch Chicken (Summer Special!)
|$11.99
A Seasonal Special! Comes in a 6" size only! Our Grilled Chicken, drizzled with our house-made Chipotle Aioli, topped with Monterey Jack Cheese, crispy Tortilla Strips, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion, served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread.