Crispy chicken in Fresno

Mayd
7090 North Palm Ave, Fresno
|Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
mediterranean slaw, bombay sauce toasted potato bun
|OG Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
mediterranean slaw, greek aioli, toasted potato bun
TNT Cheesesteaks
2612 East Ashlan Avenue, Fresno
|Crispy Chicken
|$10.75
buttermilk fried chicken, pickles, spicy TNT sauce
Brooks Burgers
190 El Camino, Fresno
|Golden State Burger
|$10.50
Bacon, Gourmet onion rings, Egg, Lettuce, Grilled Onions, Tomato, Colby Jack Cheese, Boss Sauce.
|Brooks Burger
|$6.33
Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onion, Boss sauce.
|Brooksy BBQ
|$10.25
Applewood Bacon, Gourmet onion rings, Grilled onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Colby Jack Cheese, BBQ sauce.
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Bulldoc Korean Fusion
3039 E Campus Pointe Dr, Fresno
|Crispy Chicken (4 strips) add on
|$5.95
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
PressBox Sports Grill
1552 E Champlain Dr, Fresno
|Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$14.75