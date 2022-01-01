Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Fresno

Fresno restaurants
Fresno restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Consumer pic

 

Mayd

7090 North Palm Ave, Fresno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich$11.00
mediterranean slaw, bombay sauce toasted potato bun
OG Crispy Chicken Sandwich$11.00
mediterranean slaw, greek aioli, toasted potato bun
More about Mayd
Item pic

 

TNT Cheesesteaks

2612 East Ashlan Avenue, Fresno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Chicken$10.75
buttermilk fried chicken, pickles, spicy TNT sauce
More about TNT Cheesesteaks
Brooks Burgers image

 

Brooks Burgers

190 El Camino, Fresno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Golden State Burger$10.50
Bacon, Gourmet onion rings, Egg, Lettuce, Grilled Onions, Tomato, Colby Jack Cheese, Boss Sauce.
Brooks Burger$6.33
Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onion, Boss sauce.
Brooksy BBQ$10.25
Applewood Bacon, Gourmet onion rings, Grilled onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Colby Jack Cheese, BBQ sauce.
More about Brooks Burgers
Bulldoc Korean Fusion image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Bulldoc Korean Fusion

3039 E Campus Pointe Dr, Fresno

Avg 4.6 (883 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Chicken (4 strips) add on$5.95
More about Bulldoc Korean Fusion
Banner pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

PressBox Sports Grill

1552 E Champlain Dr, Fresno

Avg 4 (371 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.75
More about PressBox Sports Grill

