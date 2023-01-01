Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cucumber salad in Fresno

Go
Fresno restaurants
Toast

Fresno restaurants that serve cucumber salad

Consumer pic

 

Pete's Teriyaki

2738 West Shaw Avenue, Fresno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cucumber Salad$0.50
More about Pete's Teriyaki
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Hunan Chinese Restaurant

6716 N Cedar Ave, Ste 104, Fresno

Avg 4.5 (5897 reviews)
Takeout
Cucumber Salad 涼拌黃瓜 Web$9.99
More about Hunan Chinese Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Fresno

Lomo

Teriyaki Chicken

Beef Steaks

Burritos

Croissants

Rigatoni

Asian Salad

Cobb Salad

Map

More near Fresno to explore

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

Clovis

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Turlock

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Turlock

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Tulare

Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)

Hollister

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Porterville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Ceres

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (394 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (192 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (394 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1023 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (268 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston