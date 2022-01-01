Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
French dip sandwiches in
Fresno
/
Fresno
/
French Dip Sandwiches
Fresno restaurants that serve french dip sandwiches
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
PressBox Sports Grill - NE Fresno
1552 E Champlain Dr, Fresno
Avg 4
(371 reviews)
French Dip Sandwich
$14.25
More about PressBox Sports Grill - NE Fresno
PressBox Sports Grill - NW Fresno
6022 N Figarden Drive, Fresno
No reviews yet
French Dip Sandwich
$14.25
More about PressBox Sports Grill - NW Fresno
Browse other tasty dishes in Fresno
Chicken Caesar Salad
Crispy Chicken
Chicken Salad
Turkey Burgers
Burritos
Cheese Fries
Pepper Steaks
Egg Fried Rice
More near Fresno to explore
Visalia
Avg 4.3
(39 restaurants)
Clovis
Avg 4.3
(28 restaurants)
Turlock
Avg 4.1
(14 restaurants)
Turlock
Avg 4.1
(14 restaurants)
Tulare
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Hanford
Avg 4
(8 restaurants)
Hollister
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Porterville
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Ceres
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Hanford
Avg 4
(8 restaurants)
Visalia
Avg 4.3
(39 restaurants)
Sonora
Avg 4
(8 restaurants)
Modesto
Avg 4.3
(40 restaurants)
Salinas
Avg 4.5
(24 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(68 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(382 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(187 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(387 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(988 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(264 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(240 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston