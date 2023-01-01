French toast in Fresno
Fresno restaurants that serve french toast
More about The Mug Community Coffee Shop, Inc.
The Mug Community Coffee Shop, Inc.
1137 E. Champlain Dr., Fresno
|French Toast
|$12.00
More about Batter Up Pancakes - 8029 N Cedar Ave
Batter Up Pancakes - 8029 N Cedar Ave
8029 N Cedar Ave, Fresno
|Cinnamon Roll French Toast
|$18.99
Homemade Cinnamon Roll Bread Soaked in our Secret Batter Then Dusted with Powdered Sugar
|French Toast
|$0.00
Soaked in our Secret Batter then Dusted with Powdered Sugar
|Kids French Toast & 1 Egg
|$10.99