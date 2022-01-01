Fried chicken sandwiches in Fresno
Fresno restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
Mayd
7090 North Palm Ave, Fresno
|Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
mediterranean slaw, bombay sauce toasted potato bun
|OG Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
mediterranean slaw, greek aioli, toasted potato bun
Slaters 50-50
639 E Shaw Ave #115, Fresno
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.49
|Fried Chicken + Waffle Sandwich
|$14.99
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
PressBox Sports Grill
1552 E Champlain Dr, Fresno
|Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$14.75