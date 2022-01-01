Grilled chicken in Fresno

Fresno restaurants that serve grilled chicken

#14 Grilled Chicken Pesto image

 

West Coast Sourdough

236 E River Park Cir, Fresno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
#14 Grilled Chicken Pesto
Grilled Chicken with Pesto Aioli served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it! We typically serve this sandwich hot & toasted! *Please choose your fillings!*
More about West Coast Sourdough
Grilled Chicken Ranch Sandwich image

 

Slaters 50-50

639 E Shaw Ave #115, Fresno

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Ranch Sandwich$15.49
Grilled Red Bird Chicken, melted Swiss cheese, tomato, iceberg lettuce, red onions and ranch on a honey wheat bun served with French fries.
More about Slaters 50-50
Tahoe Joe's image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Tahoe Joe's

7006 North Cedar Avenue, Fresno

Avg 4 (547 reviews)
Takeout
Wood Grilled Whiskey Peppercorn Chicken$18.99
Wood grilled chicken with Whiskey Peppercorn sauce. Served with Mountain Mashers and Blue Lake Green Beans.
More about Tahoe Joe's
Acevedo’s Artisan Bakery - Fashion Fair Mall image

 

Acevedo’s Artisan Bakery - Fashion Fair Mall

505 E Shaw Ave Suite M06, Fresno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad$7.00
More about Acevedo’s Artisan Bakery - Fashion Fair Mall
#14 Grilled Chicken Pesto

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

West Coast Sourdough

3090 W Shaw Ave, Fresno

Avg 4.4 (147 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
#14 Grilled Chicken Pesto
Grilled Chicken with Pesto Aioli served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it! We typically serve this sandwich hot & toasted! *Please choose your fillings!*
More about West Coast Sourdough

