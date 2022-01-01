Hanger steaks in Fresno

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fresno
Fresno
/
Fresno
/
Hanger Steaks
Fresno restaurants that serve hanger steaks
Annesso Pizzeria
8484 N. Friant Rd., Fresno
No reviews yet
Hanger Steak
$28.00
salsa verde, choice of side
More about Annesso Pizzeria
Annex Kitchen - 2257 W. Shaw Ave
2257 W. Shaw Ave, Fresno
No reviews yet
Sliced Hanger Steak 8 oz
$34.00
More about Annex Kitchen - 2257 W. Shaw Ave
