Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hanger steaks in Fresno

Go
Fresno restaurants
Toast

Fresno restaurants that serve hanger steaks

Annesso Pizzeria image

 

Annesso Pizzeria

8484 N. Friant Rd., Fresno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Hanger Steak$28.00
salsa verde, choice of side
More about Annesso Pizzeria
Consumer pic

 

Annex Kitchen - 2257 W. Shaw Ave

2257 W. Shaw Ave, Fresno

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sliced Hanger Steak 8 oz$34.00
More about Annex Kitchen - 2257 W. Shaw Ave

Browse other tasty dishes in Fresno

Chili

Enchiladas

Calamari

Cheesecake

Reuben

Chips And Salsa

Tortas

Steamed Rice

Map

More near Fresno to explore

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Clovis

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Turlock

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Turlock

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Tulare

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Porterville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Hollister

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Ceres

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (366 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (162 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (354 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (900 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (242 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (228 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston