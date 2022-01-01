Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Fresno

Fresno restaurants
Fresno restaurants that serve lobsters

Item pic

 

Elbow Room Bar & Grill

731 West San Jose Avenue, Fresno

No reviews yet
Takeout
12oz. Australian Lobster Tail$89.00
Butter poached, garlic mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables
More about Elbow Room Bar & Grill
Item pic

 

West Coast Sourdough - Fresno - 236 E River Park Cir

236 E River Park Cir, Fresno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
#0 Lobster Bacon Roll (Winter Special)!$12.99
A Seasonal Special! Comes in a 6" size only! Fresh house-made Lobster Salad, topped with Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, House Sauce & Lettuce, Tomato & Onion, served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread.
Lobster Mac & Cheese (Winter Special!)$6.25
A Seasonal Special! North Atlantic Lobster served with our creamy combination of cavatappi pasta with white cheddar and Parmesan cheese!
Lobster Bisque (Winter Special!)$7.25
A Seasonal Special! A rich broth of light cream, spices and a medley of tomatoes coupled with our delightful North Atlantic Lobster!
More about West Coast Sourdough - Fresno - 236 E River Park Cir
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

West Coast Sourdough - Fresno - W Shaw Ave

3090 W Shaw Ave, Fresno

Avg 4.4 (147 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
#0 Lobster Bacon Roll (Winter Special)!$12.99
A Seasonal Special! Comes in a 6" size only! Fresh house-made Lobster Salad, topped with Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, House Sauce & Lettuce, Tomato & Onion, served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread.
Lobster Mac & Cheese (Winter Special!)$6.25
A Seasonal Special! North Atlantic Lobster served with our creamy combination of cavatappi pasta with white cheddar and Parmesan cheese!
Lobster Bisque (Winter Special!)$7.25
A Seasonal Special! A rich broth of light cream, spices and a medley of tomatoes coupled with our delightful North Atlantic Lobster!
More about West Coast Sourdough - Fresno - W Shaw Ave

Turlock

