Lobsters in Fresno
Fresno restaurants that serve lobsters
More about Elbow Room Bar & Grill
Elbow Room Bar & Grill
731 West San Jose Avenue, Fresno
|12oz. Australian Lobster Tail
|$89.00
Butter poached, garlic mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables
More about West Coast Sourdough - Fresno - 236 E River Park Cir
West Coast Sourdough - Fresno - 236 E River Park Cir
236 E River Park Cir, Fresno
|#0 Lobster Bacon Roll (Winter Special)!
|$12.99
A Seasonal Special! Comes in a 6" size only! Fresh house-made Lobster Salad, topped with Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, House Sauce & Lettuce, Tomato & Onion, served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread.
|Lobster Mac & Cheese (Winter Special!)
|$6.25
A Seasonal Special! North Atlantic Lobster served with our creamy combination of cavatappi pasta with white cheddar and Parmesan cheese!
|Lobster Bisque (Winter Special!)
|$7.25
A Seasonal Special! A rich broth of light cream, spices and a medley of tomatoes coupled with our delightful North Atlantic Lobster!
More about West Coast Sourdough - Fresno - W Shaw Ave
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
West Coast Sourdough - Fresno - W Shaw Ave
3090 W Shaw Ave, Fresno
|#0 Lobster Bacon Roll (Winter Special)!
|$12.99
A Seasonal Special! Comes in a 6" size only! Fresh house-made Lobster Salad, topped with Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, House Sauce & Lettuce, Tomato & Onion, served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread.
|Lobster Mac & Cheese (Winter Special!)
|$6.25
A Seasonal Special! North Atlantic Lobster served with our creamy combination of cavatappi pasta with white cheddar and Parmesan cheese!
|Lobster Bisque (Winter Special!)
|$7.25
A Seasonal Special! A rich broth of light cream, spices and a medley of tomatoes coupled with our delightful North Atlantic Lobster!