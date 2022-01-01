Meatloaf in Fresno

Filet Mignon Meatloaf image

 

Elbow Room Bar & Grill

731 West San Jose Avenue, Fresno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Filet Mignon Meatloaf$19.00
Wild mushroom bordelaise, fingerling potatoes, sautéed broccolini
More about Elbow Room Bar & Grill
Item pic

PIES • FRENCH FRIES

Marie Callender’s

1781 E Shaw Ave, Fresno

Avg 4 (1476 reviews)
Takeout
Marie's Meatloaf$16.79
Slow-baked with Angus ground beef, onions, green peppers, carrots and special seasonings. Topped with mushroom cabernet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables.
More about Marie Callender’s

