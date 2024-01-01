Mediterranean salad in Fresno

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

West Coast Sourdough - Fresno - Brawley

6770 N Brawley Ave, Fresno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mediterranean Grilled Chicken Salad (Spring Special!)$0.00
Chopped Romaine, with Mediterranean Grilled Chicken, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Herb-Roasted Cherry Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese & a side of Tzatziki Ranch Dressing
More about West Coast Sourdough - Fresno - Brawley
The Grazing Table Deli - 9525 N Sommerville Dr #105

9525 North Sommerville Drive, Fresno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
LG MEDITERRANEAN CHOP SALAD$12.75
Romaine lettuce, chickpeas, cherry tomatoes, red onion, parsley, cucumbers, kalamata olives in a Greek vinaigrette
More about The Grazing Table Deli - 9525 N Sommerville Dr #105
Heirloom -

8398 North Fresno Street, Fresno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mediterranean Salad$11.00
romaine, kale, cucumber, chickpeas, cabbage, onion, feta, falafel crouton, cherry tomato, tahini dressing
More about Heirloom -

