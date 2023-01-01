Muffins in Fresno

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Mug Community Coffee Shop, Inc. image

 

The Mug Community Coffee Shop, Inc.

1137 E. Champlain Dr., Fresno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Muffins$3.50
More about The Mug Community Coffee Shop, Inc.
Item pic

 

Component Coffee Lab - Fresno

620 East Olive Avenue, Fresno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
VEGAN Double Chocolate Muffin$5.00
Velvety dark chocolate muffin topped with chocolate chips. Vegan and Gluten Free.
Banana Nut Muffin$6.00
More about Component Coffee Lab - Fresno

