Nachos in Fresno

Cocina Village
3050 W Shaw Ave Suite 111, Fresno
|Cocina Nachos
|$10.99
Carne asada, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and shredded cheese over fresh corn tortilla chips.
Toledo's Mexican Restaurant
6737 N Milburn Ave #170, Fresno
|Nachos
|$12.99
Ground beef, our chile con queso and melted jack and cheddar cheeses over crispy tortilla chips. Topped with olives.
(Our Ground Beef is cooked with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers for maximum flavor)
Slaters 50-50
639 E Shaw Ave #115, Fresno
|Ahi Tuna Poke Nachos
|$15.00
Spicy sushi-grade ahi tuna, cilantro slaw, toasted sesame seeds, pickled jalapeños, chipotle crema, scallions & chili-lime fried hominy piled high on crispy corn chips.
Rosa Linda's Fine Mexican Cuisine - Fresno
2057 W. Bullard Ave., Fresno
|Nachos
|$10.99
Corn tortilla chips, melted cheese, refried beans, diced tomatoes, olives, guacamole & sour cream *Choice Of Any Meat +3.00
PressBox Sports Grill
1552 E Champlain Dr, Fresno
|Chicken Nachos
|$14.25
|Chicken and Steak Nachos
|$18.25