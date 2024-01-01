Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pastrami sandwiches in Fresno

Fresno restaurants
Fresno restaurants that serve pastrami sandwiches

Cafe 86 - Fresno -

9423 N Fort Washington Rd, Fresno

Pastrami Sandwich$8.99
Includes Prime Pastrami, Yellow Mustard and Muenster Cheese Sandwiched in between a Sourdough bread Grilled on a panini press with a side of our Signature kettle chips.
Batter Up Pancakes FRESNO location at (CEDAR / NEES) - FRESNO location at (CEDAR / NEES)

8029 N Cedar Ave, Fresno

Hot Pastrami Sandwich$17.99
Hot Pastrami, Spicy Brown Mustard, Yellow Wax Peppers, Topped with Melted Provolone & Swiss Cheese on Marble Rye
