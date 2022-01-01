Pies in Fresno
Fresno restaurants that serve pies
TNT Cheesesteaks
2612 East Ashlan Avenue, Fresno
|Chocolate Peanutbutter N Banana Cream Pie
|$8.75
|Banana Cream Pie
|$8.50
graham cracker crust layered with fresh bananas and pastry cream, topped with whipped cream and chocolate shavings
PIES • FRENCH FRIES
Marie Callender’s
1781 E Shaw Ave, Fresno
|Banana Cream Pie
|$15.99
An all-time favorite! Rich vanilla cream and fresh ripe bananas. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.
|Mini Shepherds Pie Combo
|$12.49
Tender beef, carrots, zucchini, peas and mushrooms in a mushroom burgundy sauce. Topped with mashed potatoes and crusted with three cheese blend. served with a Caesar salad. Includes a FREE slice of pie. Excludes Cheesecakes and Seasonal Fresh Fruit Pies. Not valid with Free Pie Monday Weekday Special.
|Chocolate Cream Pie
|$15.49
Chocolate blended with our creamy vanilla custard. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.