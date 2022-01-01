Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Fresno

Go
Fresno restaurants
Toast

Fresno restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

 

TNT Cheesesteaks

2612 East Ashlan Avenue, Fresno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Peanutbutter N Banana Cream Pie$8.75
Banana Cream Pie$8.50
graham cracker crust layered with fresh bananas and pastry cream, topped with whipped cream and chocolate shavings
More about TNT Cheesesteaks
Banana Cream Pie image

PIES • FRENCH FRIES

Marie Callender’s

1781 E Shaw Ave, Fresno

Avg 4 (1476 reviews)
Takeout
Banana Cream Pie$15.99
An all-time favorite! Rich vanilla cream and fresh ripe bananas. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.
Mini Shepherds Pie Combo$12.49
Tender beef, carrots, zucchini, peas and mushrooms in a mushroom burgundy sauce. Topped with mashed potatoes and crusted with three cheese blend. served with a Caesar salad. Includes a FREE slice of pie. Excludes Cheesecakes and Seasonal Fresh Fruit Pies. Not valid with Free Pie Monday Weekday Special.
Chocolate Cream Pie$15.49
Chocolate blended with our creamy vanilla custard. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.
More about Marie Callender’s
Pieology 6015 image

 

Pieology 6015

6709 N Riverside Dr, Fresno

No reviews yet
Create Your Own Pie$7.95
More about Pieology 6015
Pieology 6019 image

 

Pieology 6019

8464 N. Friants Road, Fresno

No reviews yet
Create Your Own Pie$7.95
More about Pieology 6019
Pieology 6014 image

 

Pieology 6014

5068 N Palm Ave, Fresno

No reviews yet
Create Your Own Pie$7.95
More about Pieology 6014
Pieology 6009 image

 

Pieology 6009

3123 East Campus Pointe Drive, Fresno

No reviews yet
Create Your Own Pie$7.95
More about Pieology 6009

Browse other tasty dishes in Fresno

Grilled Chicken Salad

Tacos

Croissants

Italian Salad

Calamari

Cappuccino

Gyoza

Burritos

Map

More near Fresno to explore

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Clovis

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Tulare

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Turlock

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Turlock

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Porterville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Hollister

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Ceres

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (843 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston