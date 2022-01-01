Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice bowls in Fresno

Fresno restaurants
Fresno restaurants that serve rice bowls

Item pic

SUSHI

Maya Sushi Lounge - 1512 E Champlain Dr #103

1512 E Champlain Dr #103, Fresno

Avg 4.8 (2046 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Rocket Bowl (No Rice)$24.95
In: spicy tuna, crab, scallops, shrimp tempura, crunch
Out: wrapped with avocado, diced tuna, tobiko, house sauce.
Kids Beef Rice Bowl$11.50
More about Maya Sushi Lounge - 1512 E Champlain Dr #103
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Hunan Chinese Restaurant

6716 N Cedar Ave, Ste 104, Fresno

Avg 4.5 (5897 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Braised Pork Rice Bowl 红烧肉饭$14.99
Pork belly with broccoli and carrot over white rice.
One Person Serving Size.
More about Hunan Chinese Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Ramen Hayashi 2 - Ramen Hayashi Fresno

6443 N Riverside Drive Suite 101, Fresno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Rice Bowl (Donburi)$0.00
Rice bowl served with shiitake mushroom, onion, steamed white rice and your choice of meat and sauce
More about Ramen Hayashi 2 - Ramen Hayashi Fresno

