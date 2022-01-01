Rice bowls in Fresno
Fresno restaurants that serve rice bowls
SUSHI
Maya Sushi Lounge - 1512 E Champlain Dr #103
1512 E Champlain Dr #103, Fresno
|Rocket Bowl (No Rice)
|$24.95
In: spicy tuna, crab, scallops, shrimp tempura, crunch
Out: wrapped with avocado, diced tuna, tobiko, house sauce.
|Kids Beef Rice Bowl
|$11.50
SEAFOOD
Hunan Chinese Restaurant
6716 N Cedar Ave, Ste 104, Fresno
|Braised Pork Rice Bowl 红烧肉饭
|$14.99
Pork belly with broccoli and carrot over white rice.
One Person Serving Size.