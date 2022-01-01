Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Snapper in Fresno

Go
Fresno restaurants
Toast

Fresno restaurants that serve snapper

Maya Sushi Lounge image

SUSHI

Maya Sushi Lounge

1512 E Champlain Dr #103, Fresno

Avg 4.8 (2046 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tai(Snapper)$4.50
More about Maya Sushi Lounge
Annesso Pizzeria image

 

Annesso Pizzeria

8484 N. Friant Rd., Fresno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Parm Fries$10.00
fresno chili oil, aioli
Margherita$16.00
tomato sauce, mozz, basil
Cacio E Pepe$17.00
ricotta cream, black pepper, pecorino
More about Annesso Pizzeria

Browse other tasty dishes in Fresno

Pies

Avocado Burgers

Tacos

Chips And Salsa

Chicken Noodles

Carne Asada

Sliders

Enchiladas

Map

More near Fresno to explore

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Clovis

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Tulare

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Turlock

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Turlock

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Porterville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Hollister

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Ceres

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (843 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston