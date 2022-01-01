Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Snapper in
Fresno
/
Fresno
/
Snapper
Fresno restaurants that serve snapper
SUSHI
Maya Sushi Lounge
1512 E Champlain Dr #103, Fresno
Avg 4.8
(2046 reviews)
Tai(Snapper)
$4.50
More about Maya Sushi Lounge
Annesso Pizzeria
8484 N. Friant Rd., Fresno
No reviews yet
Parm Fries
$10.00
fresno chili oil, aioli
Margherita
$16.00
tomato sauce, mozz, basil
Cacio E Pepe
$17.00
ricotta cream, black pepper, pecorino
More about Annesso Pizzeria
