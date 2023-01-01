Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti and meatballs in Fresno

Go
Fresno restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Fresno
  • /
  • Spaghetti And Meatballs

Fresno restaurants that serve spaghetti and meatballs

Annesso Pizzeria image

 

Annesso Pizzeria

8484 N. Friant Rd., Fresno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Spaghetti + Meatballs$26.00
More about Annesso Pizzeria
Fugazzis image

PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL

Fugazzis Tulare

1441 E Prosperity Ave, Tulare

Avg 4.4 (1734 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spaghetti and Meatball$18.51
More about Fugazzis Tulare

Browse other tasty dishes in Fresno

Short Ribs

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Cheesecake

Chicken Curry

Paninis

Curry Chicken

Scallops

Pepper Steaks

Map

More near Fresno to explore

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Clovis

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Turlock

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Turlock

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Hollister

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Tulare

Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)

Ceres

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Porterville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hanford

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (92 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (514 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (235 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (493 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1236 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (340 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (294 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston