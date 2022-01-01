Taco salad in Fresno
Cocina Village
3050 W Shaw Ave Suite 111, Fresno
|5 Mini Tacos
|$12.99
Choose between asada, pastor, carnitas, grilled chicken, shredded beef or chicken. Onion, cilantro and tomatillo salsa on top. Grilled Onions on the side.
|Carnitas Plate
|$14.99
Shredded pork carnitas mixed with pico de gallo. Served with rice, beans and choice of tortillas.
|Fiesta Asada Fries
|$10.99
Carne asada, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and shredded cheese over crispy fries.
Rosa Linda's Fine Mexican Cuisine - Fresno
2057 W. Bullard Ave., Fresno
|Taco Salad
|$10.99
Ground beef or shredded chicken served on a bed of iceberg lettuce, with olives, tomatoes, tortilla chips, melted cheese and taco dressing on the side. Served on a warm plate