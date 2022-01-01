Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in Fresno

Go
Fresno restaurants
Toast

Fresno restaurants that serve taco salad

Cocina Village image

 

Cocina Village

3050 W Shaw Ave Suite 111, Fresno

Avg 4.6 (620 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
5 Mini Tacos$12.99
Choose between asada, pastor, carnitas, grilled chicken, shredded beef or chicken. Onion, cilantro and tomatillo salsa on top. Grilled Onions on the side.
Carnitas Plate$14.99
Shredded pork carnitas mixed with pico de gallo. Served with rice, beans and choice of tortillas.
Fiesta Asada Fries$10.99
Carne asada, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and shredded cheese over crispy fries.
More about Cocina Village
Item pic

 

Rosa Linda's Fine Mexican Cuisine - Fresno

2057 W. Bullard Ave., Fresno

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Salad$10.99
Ground beef or shredded chicken served on a bed of iceberg lettuce, with olives, tomatoes, tortilla chips, melted cheese and taco dressing on the side. Served on a warm plate
More about Rosa Linda's Fine Mexican Cuisine - Fresno

Browse other tasty dishes in Fresno

Brisket

Grilled Chicken Salad

Chimichangas

Mac And Cheese

Ceviche

Clam Chowder

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Street Tacos

Map

More near Fresno to explore

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Clovis

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Tulare

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Turlock

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Turlock

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Porterville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Hollister

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Ceres

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (843 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston