Tacos in Fresno
Fresno restaurants that serve tacos
More about Toledo’s Mexican Restaurant
Toledo’s Mexican Restaurant
8048 N. Cedar, Fresno
|A la Carte Taco
|$3.00
More about Cocina Village
Cocina Village
3050 W Shaw Ave Suite 111, Fresno
|5 Mini Tacos
|$12.99
Choose between asada, pastor, carnitas, grilled chicken, shredded beef or chicken. Onion, cilantro and tomatillo salsa on top. Grilled Onions on the side.
|Taco Salad Bowl
|$13.99
Flour tortilla crunchy style taco salad bowl. Choose asada pastor, shredded chicken or shredded beef. Includes, layer of beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese.
More about Toledo's Mexican Restaurant
Toledo's Mexican Restaurant
6737 N Milburn Ave #170, Fresno
|A la Carte Taco
|$3.00