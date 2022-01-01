Tacos in Fresno

Fresno restaurants that serve tacos

Toledo’s Mexican Restaurant image

 

Toledo’s Mexican Restaurant

8048 N. Cedar, Fresno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
A la Carte Taco$3.00
More about Toledo’s Mexican Restaurant
5 Mini Tacos image

 

Cocina Village

3050 W Shaw Ave Suite 111, Fresno

Avg 4.6 (620 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
5 Mini Tacos$12.99
Choose between asada, pastor, carnitas, grilled chicken, shredded beef or chicken. Onion, cilantro and tomatillo salsa on top. Grilled Onions on the side.
Taco Salad Bowl$13.99
Flour tortilla crunchy style taco salad bowl. Choose asada pastor, shredded chicken or shredded beef. Includes, layer of beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese.
More about Cocina Village
Toledo's Mexican Restaurant image

 

Toledo's Mexican Restaurant

6737 N Milburn Ave #170, Fresno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
A la Carte Taco$3.00
More about Toledo's Mexican Restaurant
Mariscos Las Adas Manzanillo image

SEAFOOD

Mariscos Las Adas Manzanillo

4772 E Olive Ave, Fresno

Avg 4.1 (417 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Pescado (Tortilla Mano)$3.50
2 Tacos Carne con Arroz y Frijoles$12.00
Tacos Camaron (toriilla Mano)$3.50
More about Mariscos Las Adas Manzanillo

