Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tamales in
Fresno
/
Fresno
/
Tamales
Fresno restaurants that serve tamales
Toledo’s Mexican Restaurant
8048 N. Cedar, Fresno
No reviews yet
A la Carte Tamale
$3.00
More about Toledo’s Mexican Restaurant
Toledo's Mexican Restaurant
6737 N Milburn Ave #170, Fresno
No reviews yet
A la Carte Tamale
$3.00
More about Toledo's Mexican Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in Fresno
Chicken Noodles
Greek Salad
French Fries
Chocolate Cake
Avocado Toast
Steamed Rice
Gyoza
Chicken Katsu
More near Fresno to explore
Visalia
Avg 4.3
(30 restaurants)
Clovis
Avg 4.3
(22 restaurants)
Tulare
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Turlock
Avg 4.1
(12 restaurants)
Turlock
Avg 4.1
(12 restaurants)
Hanford
Avg 4
(8 restaurants)
Porterville
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Hollister
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Ceres
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Hanford
Avg 4
(8 restaurants)
Visalia
Avg 4.3
(30 restaurants)
Sonora
Avg 4
(6 restaurants)
Modesto
Avg 4.3
(35 restaurants)
Salinas
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(334 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(151 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(329 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(843 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(230 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(214 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston