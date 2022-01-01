Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Thai tea in Fresno

Go
Fresno restaurants
Toast

Fresno restaurants that serve thai tea

Banner pic

 

J Pot

235 east paseo del centro, FRESNO

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Thai Milk Tea$5.25
Thai Green Milk Tea$5.25
More about J Pot
Rollie Rollie (NEW) image

 

Rollie Rollie (NEW) - Fresno

682 east nees avenue, Fresno

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Milk Tea$5.75
15. Thai Tea$0.00
Thai Tea Milk Frost$6.25
More about Rollie Rollie (NEW) - Fresno

